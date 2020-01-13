MEDFORD — The Menomonie and Boyceville high school Science Olympiad teams took the top two spots at the third annual Medford Invitational on Saturday.
Menomonie topped the leaderboard with score of 37 in front Boyceville's score of 53.
The Menomonie Maroon team collected 12 gold medals, eight second place finishes and five third place finishes. The team won events in anatomy and physiology, astronomy, chemistry lab, circuit lab, code busters, designer genes, dynamic planet, experimental design, geologic mapping, machines, protein modeling and write it-do it.
The Menomonie White team came in fifth overall.
Boyceville won gold medals in eight events while placing in a total of 24 events. Boyceville finished first in boomilever, fossils, geocaching, gravity vehicle, horticulture, mystery design, ping pong parachute and robo cross.
Boyceville was led by Brady Helland earning six medals and Nathan Corr earning five medals. Students earning four medals included Caitlyn Pelikan, Cade Klefstad, Ana Evenson, Noelle Wheeldon, Jasmine Windsor, Rachel Becker, Connor Sempf and Shiloh Wheeldon.
"I am really proud of all of the hard work of all of our students, as many students have been working hard to learn new events and fill in some of the holes left from last year’s teams," Boyceville coach Andy Hamm said. "We have a very large team this year and it is very exciting to see so many students out for Science Olympiad in Boyceville and each student is finding a level of success which makes this year so much fun.”
The Boyceville Middle School team won the middle school division with a score of 67, while Menomonie came in second at 77. Boyceville won six gold medals and Menomonie won five.
The middle school team for Boyceville was led by Peter Wheeldon and Parker Coombs who each earned five medals. Earning four medals were Kylie Luedtke, Zach Kersten, Caden Wold and Lauren Becker, while Andrea Jensen, Becca Wyss, Mariah Marvin, Sydney Garbe, Taheton Downeyand Treylin Thorson each earned three medals.
