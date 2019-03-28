Menomonie, Boyceville score high at Science Olympiad tournament

Pictured above, Boyceville 7th grader Caden Wold sights in the path for his electric buggy vehicle at the state Science Olympiad tournament at UW-Stout over the weekend.
Wold earned four gold medals on the day, including one in the pictured event.
Boyceville and Menomonie students performed high during the weekend, earning Menomonie High School a second-place finish in the state meet and the Menomonie Middle School a third-place team finish.
The Boyceville Middle School team brought home a second-place team trophy, and Boyceville High School came in fourth overall.
The second-place finish was the highest a Boyceville middle or high school team has ever scored in the Science Olympiad tournament, coach Andy Hamm said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.