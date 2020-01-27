The Menomonie and Boyceville high school Science Olympiad teams took the top two spots in the standings at the annual UW-River Falls Border Battle Invitational on Saturday.
Menomonie won the overall team championship with a score 79 and Boyceville took second overall and won the team championship in Division 2 for schools with less than 950 students.
The Menomonie Maroon team won gold medals in boomilever, circuit lab, code busters, dynamic planet, forensics, machines, and write it-do it. Menomonie was runner-up in sounds of music, water quality, horticulture and fossils.
Boyceville was led by gold medal winners Ana Evenson, Connor Sempf and Jasmine Windsor in experimental design, Sempf and Nathan Corr in gravity vehicle, Grace Edlin and Corr in ping pong parachute and Cade Klefstad and Sempf in robo-cross.
You have free articles remaining.
Windsor and Shiloh Wheeldon (forensics) and Klefstad and Corr (geocaching) took second overall, while taking third place was Brady Helland and Sempf (boomilever), Noelle Wheeldon and Shiloh Wheeldon (geologic mapping) Sempf and Luke Becker (horticulture) and Helland and Corr (wright stuff).
"This was a very exciting tournament at River Falls this year and the outcome was really uncertain right through the last event," Boyceville Science Olympiad head coach Andy Hamm said. "Our kids worked really hard all day to do as well as they could in each event as we thought it would be close with Belleville, as they are a great program with great depth this year. It was also exciting to beat three state champions in Lincoln (Neb.), Legacy (N.D.), and Mounds View (Minn.). We will continue to work hard to improve and look forward to the great experience in Ohio next weekend.”
Boyceville Science Olympiad will next be in action at the Solon Ohio Invitational on Feb. 1, followed by the Middle School Regional Tournament in Boyceville on Feb. 15. Menomonie will host the varsity west regional on March 7 with the state tournament schedule for April 17-18 at UW-Milwaukee.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.