Menomonie businesses navigate an open economy with varying approaches

“I feel like the Supreme Court overturning the safer-at-home order it was a more judicial decision and not a health decision, so I’m hesitant to jump into anything until I hear from the health department,” McGinn said.

The community support has been fantastic, McGinn said, allowing her business to maintain its staff. Without applying for any small business loan though, McGinn had to make the decision to stop paying herself, but she’s been able to bring in enough money to keep all employees working their standard hours.

When they do eventually open for dining, McGinn is looking to remove some of the seating to spread people out. She doesn’t plan to require masks for customers but will suggest her employees do so.

“I definitely want to do it slowly because I want to do it right,” she said about fullying opening. “I don’t want my business a source of any sort of community spread.”

Downtown Menomonie Inc. Director Dustyn Dubuque said there has been various approaches to reopening. Many weren’t prepared to reopen last week because of other projects they have been undertaking while closed.

Many businesses had already been planning for a May 26 open when the safer-at-home order was set to expire, and some businesses have decided to stick with that timeline.