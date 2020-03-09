Menomonie chamber announces new tourism manager

The Menomonie Area Chamber of Commerce announced Monday that Kimberly Stickfort will be the chamber’s new tourism manager.

“For the past few years, I have worked for a social media agency and I look forward to using my expertise in online marketing to continue growth of Menomonie’s tourism,” Stickfort said. “I am excited to start working with the chamber of commerce and the community.”

Stickfort responsibilities include tourism development projects and activities to display the Menomonie area as a visitor destination.

Stickfort is a resident of Knapp and has a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration with an emphasis in marketing from UW-River Falls.

“Kimberly is a great addition to our team,” chamber CEO Ashley DeMuth said. “Her experience with social media, market analysis and corporate relations will take our tourism activities to the next level.”

