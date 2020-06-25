Menomonie chamber releases viewing map for Independence Day fireworks display

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Chippewa's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Menomonie Area Chamber of Commerce has provided some guidance for viewing its free community Independence Day fireworks display.

A map provides 12 locations surrounding Lake Menomin as options for spectators to see the fireworks.

"“While there will not be the traditional Fourth of July events in Menomonie, we plan to host a firework display that can be enjoyed in whatever capacity an individual or family is comfortable with,” chamber CEO Ashley DeMuth previously said following the event announcement last month. “We encourage the community to be mindful of county orders that may be in place during the firework display.”

The event was approved by the Menomonie city council at its meeting June 1.

Spectators are encouraged to spread out and not all congregate into the standard Wakanda Park viewing areas. It is recommended viewers practice social distancing, wear a mask, use hand sanitizer and bring their own blanket or chair.

There are also parking lot options where people will be able to see the fireworks from their cars. The Wakanda Park boat landing and parking lot will be closed July 4 from 3-11 p.m.

The show is free and fireworks will be begin around 10 p.m.