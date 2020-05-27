Menomonie chamber to provide free community firework display July 4

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-782-0193 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Not all Independence Day festivities will be impacted by the pandemic.

The Menomonie Area Chamber of Commerce will again be providing a free community firework display July 4 over Lake Menomin.

The chamber will provide a map through its website and social media outlets leading up the event to promote safe viewing areas with social distancing in mind. The chamber website and social media will be updated regularly with information on the display and viewing options.

"While there will not be the traditional Fourth of July events in Menomonie, we plan to host a firework display that can be enjoyed in whatever capacity an individual or family is comfortable with," chamber CEO Ashley DeMuth said. "We encourage the community to be mindful of county orders that may be in place during the firework display."

An alternate date will be announced on the chamber's website should inclement weather postpone the event.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0