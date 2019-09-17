The city of Menomonie and Dunn County have agreed on a plan for a new frontage road in the city during Monday's city council meeting.
The road will run from Red Cedar Street through County Highway O by the new Prevea Health building that is along county land.
The county agreed to pay for costs on its property while the city would cover the costs from the county property to Red Cedar Street. The estimated cost of the project is $300,000.
Water main and sewer pipes will be extended past the vacant lot by Churchill Tire.
A bid was also approved for roofing projects at the Wakanda Water Park and Phelan Park.
The bid submitted by Yates Roofing at a cost of $33,500 for Wakanda and $9,480 was accepted.
Council member Ryland Erdman asked if a bids for steel roofs have been looked into because they would need to be replaced less often. Randy Eide, public works director, said the upfront cost of steel roofs is why that option was not considered.
Administrator Lowell Prange said the water park is now 20 years old and project updates could soon come before the council.
Downtown Menomonie presented its Business Improvement District operating plan. Council member Nathan Merrill said the way Downtown Menomonie works together with business in the area to connect those business to the community is why he supports the operating plan.
The operating budget is based on an expected revenue of about $93,000.
Dustyn Dubuque, executive director of Downtown Menomonie, said the last year was busy with plans of selling the building the organization operates from and moving to next year he is looking to start fresh with new ideas to impact the city's downtown.
"This operating plan I think is really going to push our agenda, push our mission and we're hoping next year start fresh with Downtown Menomonie and keep it going and keep the organization moving forward," Dubuque said.
The "class B" beer and liquor license was suspended for Duke and Dagger beginning Tuesday for more than one citation in a 12-month span. The two charges of selling alcohol to underage person occurred Nov. 28, 2018. and April 17, 2019.
Andrew Mercil, co-owner of Duke and Dagger, said the two employees who were issued citations had their employment terminated because they violated business standards outlined in the employee handbook. On Saturday, the Duke and Dagger is scheduled to be involved in a historic beer walk and Sunday the business has planned to be involved with fundraising for Bridge to Hope.
Council member Lee Schwebs said the business isn't a problem place in the city and with the upcoming events planned he asked whether the date to begin the suspension could be changed.
The council previously put in to policy to begin suspensions the day after the hearing.
"As much as I would like to help alleviate the pain from this I'm afraid we would open a can of worms if we started changing policy depending on who came before us," council member Mary Solberg said.
The next city council meeting is scheduled for Oct. 7.
