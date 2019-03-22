The Menomonie Market Food Co-op has received a $3,000 award from The Micah Fund, a fund of The Community Foundation of Dunn County.
The funding will support the co-op’s Double Dollars food access program.
Double Dollars is a hunger-reducing, healthy eating program that encourages FoodShare participants to purchase more fresh fruits and vegetables.
At MMFC, any customer who uses their FoodShare card to buy fruits or vegetables every Tuesday receives a voucher to match up to $10 to be redeemed for any fruits or vegetables at their next visit.
The Double Dollars program launched in late 2018 and is funded entirely by customers that round up their purchases to the next dollar.
The grant will fully support the growth of the Double Dollars program for 2019, with 100 percent of grant funds passed directly to FoodShare recipients to double the amount of fruits and vegetables they can buy.
“We are already seeing a change in the receipts of the customers participating in this program-- more fruits and vegetables purchased, and more visits to the co-op to redeem the vouchers for free produce," said MMFC General Manager Crystal Halvorson.
Menomonie Market Food Co-op is at 814 Main St., Menomonie.
