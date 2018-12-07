A comedian and Dunn County native is returning to the community to help out local animals in need.
Nationally known comedian Tim Harmston, a Menomonie native, will entertain local residents and raise funds for homeless pets in the area on Saturday, Dec. 29.
Harmston, Wendy Maybury and Bryan Miller will perform at “Guffaws for Paws” Dec. 29, an 18-plus event sponsored by Stout Ale House, 1501 N. Broadway St. VIP seating and dinner begins at 5 p.m., with doors opening for general admission at 6 p.m. and the show beginning at 7 p.m. Buy tickets at the Stout Ale House; Dunn County Humane Society, 302 Brickyard Rd., Menomonie; or online at dunncountyhumanesociety.org/guffaws-for-paws/.
General admission tickets are $20, and VIP tickets are $55, including table seating for the event and a pasta buffet before the show.
Attendees must be over 18.
Harmston began his career in comedy at the Mall of America in 2002. Since then, he has won Acme Comedy Company’s Funniest Person in their Twin Cities competition and worked in clubs and theaters from Los Angeles to New York City. Harmston has also made television appearances on The Late Show With David Letterman, Comedy Central, and NBC’s Last Comic Standing.
Maybury’s debut album “She’s Not from Around Here” drops this year from Stand Up Records. She placed second in the Funniest Person with a Day Job contest in 2011. She was voted by her peers as “Favorite New Comic & Favorite Female Comic.” Catch her while she’s still humble and gives hugs after the show.
Miller is a Minneapolis-based comedian who has appeared on The Late Late Show with Craig Ferguson and “Doug Loves Movies.” He has told jokes at clubs and festivals across the country, including the Boston Comedy Festival and the Great American Comedy Festival, and is the head writer for “Quick Snaps,” a nationally syndicated radio segment and podcast.
