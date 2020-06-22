Menomonie community forum looks to keep discussions of racism, social justice in the forefront

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-782-0193 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Chippewa's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Feeling there was a need to began discussions of racism and social justice in Menomonie, a local group held a community-wide forum to began dialogue on these issues.

About 25 individuals attended to speak, listen and learn at Wilson Park in Menomonie on Sunday evening. The forum was hosted by a new organization Amplify the People. Organization member Aidan Raney said Amplify the People is a group of individuals from Menomonie and surrounding area who are passionate about have discussions on social justice topics in a civil manner. The groups goal is to have these discussion continue rather than having the issues slowly fade from people’s minds.

“What we want to be done with this is we want people to see that it’s okay to have a discussion about something that is super controversial, without yelling or calling names,” Raney said.

Raney said many of these discussions are happening through social media and other online formats. This provides challenges to the civility of the discussions, he said, as it becomes easier to attack someone because there is only a name and photo attached to the person on the other side.

“When you come out and talk to people, it’s a lot easier to be able understand what they’re saying, and see their perspective and empathize,” he said.