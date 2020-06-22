Menomonie community forum looks to keep discussions of racism, social justice in the forefront

Feeling there was a need to began discussions of racism and social justice in Menomonie, a local group held a community-wide forum to began dialogue on these issues.
About 25 individuals attended to speak, listen and learn at Wilson Park in Menomonie on Sunday evening. The forum was hosted by a new organization Amplify the People. Organization member Aidan Raney said Amplify the People is a group of individuals from Menomonie and surrounding area who are passionate about have discussions on social justice topics in a civil manner. The groups goal is to have these discussion continue rather than having the issues slowly fade from people’s minds.
“What we want to be done with this is we want people to see that it’s okay to have a discussion about something that is super controversial, without yelling or calling names,” Raney said.
Raney said many of these discussions are happening through social media and other online formats. This provides challenges to the civility of the discussions, he said, as it becomes easier to attack someone because there is only a name and photo attached to the person on the other side.
“When you come out and talk to people, it’s a lot easier to be able understand what they’re saying, and see their perspective and empathize,” he said.
Fellow Amplify the People member Morgan Johnson said the events are a way to unite the community and get it talking about these issues. They hope to move the discussion forward by creating dialogue with members of local government of the schools and city.
“It’s a way to bring the community together and get the community talking so that we can basically empower the people around us in our own community,” Johnson said.
Amplify the People member Olivia Bautista spoke about issues of microaggressions and understanding of what is meant by the term white privilege. Facing systemic racism is part of everyday life for people of color, she said.
“You need to enhance our voices because we’re the ones who need to be heard,” she said. “This is everyday life for us.”
Johnson views the forums as a way for the community to get educated on the issues. The group plans to hold events each weekend, with protests and rallies one weekend, followed by community forums the following weekend.
“We’re not here to change anybody’s minds, we’re just here to help inform people and keep the discussion going,” Johnson said.
Creating change requires people to call out racism when they see it, Bautista said. Real progress needs continued activism and silently disagreeing is going along with it, she said. While the goal of movement won’t be fixed in a brief amount of time, beginning a dialogue on these issues can be the start.
“It’s not going to happen overnight,” Bautista said. “You have to be actively in this movement. You need to be actively vying for change.”
