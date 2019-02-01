A Menomonie employment center has received a $1.1 million federal grant aimed at training and employing at-risk youth.
Workforce Resource Inc. of Menomonie is one of three Wisconsin companies to receive over $3 million in total education and training grants from the U.S. Department of Labor, Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-Wis., announced Wednesday.
The grant will help Workforce Resources offer training in building low-income and homeless housing, health care, information technology, hospitality and retail services and logistics, according to the Department of Labor.
The other Wisconsin recipients are Employ Milwaukee, Inc., which received $989,000, and Community Action, Inc. of Rock and Walworth Counties in Beloit, which received $1.1 million.
“I am proud to support this investment in Wisconsin organizations that work every day to help young people build better futures,” Baldwin said Wednesday.
