The First Congregational United Church of Christ of Menomonie has hired Mary Burkett as the new Minister for Children, Youth and Families.
Burkett will follow a long line of leaders who have ministered to families and children over the more than 150 years of the congregation’s life.
“As a member of this church, Mary has already shared many of her gifts for music and theater with us; she will draw on those in her work to educate children and engage youth and families,” said the church's ordained minister Rev. Kathleen Remund.
“Mary Burkett brings to the position exceptional organizing and leadership skills, a warm heart and a listening ear, creativity and enthusiasm,” said search committee member Heather Jerrie.
Burkett is deeply rooted in the church, having grown up in the choir loft, where her mother was music director, Jerrie said.
Burkett will also be engaging in an effort of listening to parents, reaching out to families and exploring ways the community of faith can more effectively “be the village” that parents need to help them nurture their children’s spiritual formation.
First Congregational UCC is at 420 Wilson Ave., Menomonie. To contact, visit menomonieucc.org or call 715 235-5838.
