The city of Menomonie is considering bumping up quarterly recycling and solid waste fees for residents to pay for equipment and improvements at the city’s solid waste site on Gilbert Creek Road.
The city’s Solid Waste Committee is recommending leasing a trash compactor for the waste site and adding a 20-yard container for recyclables, said Public Works Director Randy Eide.
“We believe ... over time we’ll save money, because we’re compacting the waste instead of just hauling air out to the transfer station and bringing it back,” Eide said.
Those changes would require at least a 50-cent fee increase per quarter, Eide said. That increase would bump the yearly recycling fee from $27 up to $29.
More improvements to the site itself — adding asphalt, a concrete pad and a small operating building — would cost the city $81,500, Eide said.
If it wanted those improvements, the city might also have to raise its solid waste quarterly fee, city administrator Lowell Prange said.
If the city also increased the solid waste fee by 50 cents quarterly, the yearly fee would total $44, up from $42. That increase would create an additional $10,400 in revenue, according to a proposed fee report.
The council is set to vote on possible fee increases at its April 1 meeting.
In other city news
- Menomonie law enforcement officers are now able to issue local tickets to minors for having, using or buying vaping devices. The council unanimously voted to pass an ordinance banning the sale, purchase and possession of vaping devices by minors. The ordinance covers all vaping and e-cigarette products, including vape pens and Juul electronic cigarettes, said Menomonie Police Chief Eric Atkinson.
- The council also voted to award a $200,000 project to build four city entrance signs to the low bidder, Dell Construction of Eau Claire. The company will build "Welcome to Menomonie" signs with the city’s logo on the north, south, east and west sides of the city. The city has about $200,000 from previous capital project borrowing allocated for the signs, said city engineer Charlie Jones.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.