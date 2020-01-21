The reconstruction project of the Menomonie Wastewater Treatment Facility has taken the next step.
A bid by Market & Johnson from Eau Claire was approved by the Menomonie city council Monday to take on the project of updating the wastewater treatment facility.
Bids opened Dec. 19 and five bids were made with Market & Johnson's bid of $6.27 million, well below the estimated cost of more than $7 million, city engineer Charlie Jones said. The bid that was approved by the council is contingent upon the required bonds and insurance.
"We’ve seen the bidding especially on building and wastewater treatment plants have been going sky high. We haven’t been able to keep our estimates high enough to cover them," Jones said. "For whatever reason we hit the market right and we had people looking for work in the start of the year and so the timing seemed good."
The city will also receive $750,000 in principal forgiveness through the Clean Water Fund Loan the city applied for to fund the project. The loan is a 20-year loan with interest at fewer than 2 percent, city administrator Lowell Prange said. Complete designs will begin shortly and the documentation for the Clean Water Fund Loan will be brought back before the council later this year.
Although Market & Johnson hasn't been the primary contractor on wastewater treatment facilities before, the city vetted each of the subcontractors set to work on the project. Market & Johnson will handle the structure while the water treatment process work will be completed by J.F. Ahern Company.
You have free articles remaining.
"We've reviewed with our staff and the city staff on the list of subs and we confident that they're qualified to so it," Jones said.
The contracts will be in place within the next month and Jones said he hopes the contractors are on site in April. The project could take up to 12 months to complete but it is specifically occurring at the wastewater treatment plant and will not impact city residents.
In addition to the first phase of the project set to begin in the coming months, the project will also include a second phase that includes improved phosphorus treatment. The city is required to upgrade its phosphorous treatment capabilities by 2024 to meet new standards. Phosphorous must measure at fewer than 0.1 parts per million while the current standard is one part per million.
Once the two phases of the facility reconstruction project are completed, the water leaving the facility will have considerably less phosphorous than what comes down the river, Jones said.
The wastewater treatment facility is designed to be up to standards for 20 years, Jones said. Some of the equipment was replaced in the early 1980s with other parts of the facility being updated a decade later. Most of the equipment is considerably older than 20 years old, Jones said.
The next meeting of the city council is Feb. 3 at the city government center.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.