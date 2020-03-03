Menomonie council discusses security measures for presidential candidate forum

With the possibility of presidential candidates coming to Menomonie, the city is grappling with how much to spend to ensure safety.
The Wisconsin Farmers Union is planning to host a Dairyland Forum to attract presidential candidates to the area to discuss matters that are important to rural Wisconsin.
The event is scheduled for March 29 at the Dunn County Fairgrounds and the WFU is asking for security support from the city in holding the event.
Menomonie Police Chief Eric Atkinson said two different plans need to be in place whether candidates end up coming to the event.
If it’s just a rally with no candidates, then the city should have no problem securing the rally. But if presidential candidates plan to come and they ask for certain securities measures, that can change a lot for the city, Atkinson said.
“The amount of security that is needed if all of a sudden we start seeing some of these high-profile candidates come after Super Tuesday, especially if they’re candidates that have maintained a high profile on a national scene, could present some logistical issues here for Menomonie,” Atkinson said.
WFU Executive Director Julie Bomars said the security plan doesn’t align with similar events hosted in the city. The plan is a very high police presence compared to other similar events, she said.
The security plan developed by the police department included the need for a total of 70 security officers. Including city police staffing, a mobile command center, paramedics and ambulance, total costs were estimated at $80,000.
“As you consider the recommended plan today we ask that you ask yourself if it’s in balance with similar events in our town like the fair, Freedom Fest, car races and compare it to other political events in other communities,” Bomars said.
Bomars spoke with other police chiefs and had a private security detail walk through the plan and they deemed it excessive, she said.
Atkinson recommended the city not take any action on the matter and postponed it to its next meeting so the city staff could further work with the WFU to determine two plans of action depending on the need for security.
He said he’s worked with previous presidential campaigns during visits to communities he served, and security costs are always significant.
“Given the way society is, given my experience working with candidates — especially high-profile ones — I feel very confident this is an appropriate plan and I stand by it 100 percent,” Atkinson said.
Atkinson added that candidates providing their own security details could offset some of the costs.
“Better safe than sorry, especially with these types of situations because if we do have the media here it is going to put Menomonie on the map,” council member Faith Bullock said. “Say something happens and we’re not prepared, that’s going to negatively impact how people see us.”
Council member Mary Solberg made a motion that the city move forward with the event, with the city taking care of road closures and parking, and then bring back the security plan along with an alcohol licensing for its next meeting.
The city will also look into whether tourism dollars would help cover some of the costs.
Bomars added WFU will be moving forward with the idea a security plan will be agreed upon before the event.
“I think it’s great for Menomonie. I think any time we can do something like this by all means, but we also have to keep in mind taxpayer money,” Mayor Randy Knaack said.
The next city council meeting is March 16.