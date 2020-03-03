Menomonie council discusses security measures for presidential candidate forum

With the possibility of presidential candidates coming to Menomonie, the city is grappling with how much to spend to ensure safety.

The Wisconsin Farmers Union is planning to host a Dairyland Forum to attract presidential candidates to the area to discuss matters that are important to rural Wisconsin.

The event is scheduled for March 29 at the Dunn County Fairgrounds and the WFU is asking for security support from the city in holding the event.

Menomonie Police Chief Eric Atkinson said two different plans need to be in place whether candidates end up coming to the event.

If it’s just a rally with no candidates, then the city should have no problem securing the rally. But if presidential candidates plan to come and they ask for certain securities measures, that can change a lot for the city, Atkinson said.

“The amount of security that is needed if all of a sudden we start seeing some of these high-profile candidates come after Super Tuesday, especially if they’re candidates that have maintained a high profile on a national scene, could present some logistical issues here for Menomonie,” Atkinson said.