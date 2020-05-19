Menomonie council partners with Xcel Energy for clean energy planning

Grant could help fund road project south of middle school

After approval by the council, the city will be applying for a Community Development Block Grant. With the funds it will look to reconstruct a portion of 21st Street East by Menomonie Middle School. The project would consist of the portion of the road from Tower Ridge Avenue south to Dairyland Road.

The estimate for the project is $1.14 million, Public Works Director Randy Eide said. The grant would cover about $760,000 of the costs.

“This is a well-used road, probably something we’ve been looking at for some time to improve or at least bring it up to standards," he said.

The project would also improve utilities to possibly help foster development in the future, Eide added.

In addition, the project would also put in raised concrete medians for protected turn lanes into the middle school parking lot. Applications are due in June, city engineer Charlie Jones said, and the city would hear back if it was approve in September. The project would begin sometime next year.

Side street parking removed for 9th Street East