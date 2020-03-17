Menomonie council takes first steps for Project Hope, approves bid to dredge southern portion of Wolske Bay

"This will at least get us in the door at Phase 1 and allows us to start looking forward to the next three, four years," Atkinson said.

Dredging bid approved

The council approved a bid from A-1 Excavating in Bloomer to dredge the southern bay of Wolske Bay in Lake Menomin.

The approval passed by a 6-3 vote and is contingent on bonds, insurance and DNR permit being secured.

The project is to remove about 13,000 cubic yards of sediment with the approved bid for $519,535. A-1 Excavating recommended mechanical dredging instead of hydraulic dredging, Public Works Director Randy Eide said.

Council member Jeff Luther questioned how the process of mechanical dredging would work in trying to remove the "muck" from the bay. By scooping it out with a excavator bucket, most of it will run out and back into the lake, he said.

A-1 Excavating has ensured the city it has the timing and expertise to make sure the sediment gets onto the barge and back to shore before being trucked to the landfill, Eide said.

"We’ve asked them the tough questions," he said. "They seem to have done this before and they can produce it and bring the tonnage up."