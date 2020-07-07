Menomonie council votes against three downtown events, approves request for Blue Caps vintage baseball

"I do understand everyone's hesitation with downtown," Merrill said, "but I do think that this baseball game at Phelan Park will be probably not as popular, but I also think that it would be another good tool to get people out and about and it would be in a more controlled environment."

Recommendations from the health department director are to limit the event to four teams, while providing social distancing and sanitizing procedures, Dubuque said. It was recommended that no concessions be served.

Fifth Ward seat remains vacant

The city council continues to look for an individual to fill the vacant seat on the council for Ward Five after the resignation of council member Faith Bullock. No applications have been received at this time for the open seat, Mayor Randy Knaack said.

"I did comb the neighborhood a little bit and talked with some individuals," Knaack said. "There is some individuals who would consider it, but I think the timing is maybe with the family and other things they got going on, it may not be the best."

The seat will remain open for the time being until an application is filed. The Fifth Ward representative seat is up for election in the spring of 2021.

The next city council meeting is scheduled for July 20.

