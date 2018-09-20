Culver’s of Menomonie has advanced to the regional finals in the nationwide Culver’s Crew Challenge contest in which Culver’s restaurants compete in the areas of quality, service, cleanliness, hospitality, community outreach, and team member training and development. Culver’s of Menomonie is one of 320 restaurants out of 640 to advance.
The evaluation of restaurants and team members comes from the Culver’s support team and utilizing elements of its guest feedback program. The competition includes prize money, with $50,000 going to the first place restaurant. The four next highest scoring restaurants will receive $12,500 each, with the winnings at our restaurant being split evenly among the team based on their average hours worked.
Later in the year the top five restaurants will move on as the national finalists and compete for the national championship. The winners will be announced in Nashville, Tenn. at Culver’s annual convention in March 2019.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.