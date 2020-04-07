Menomonie declares state of emergency, provides administration power to act in health, safety of city

"As private businesses I don’t know if there is some way the city can do some encouragement," Schwebs said. "I’m really concerned about the people wandering around like it’s a nice spring normal day."

Council member Robin Sweeney also has concerns with how some in the community are continuing to live like the orders aren't in place. People are making nonessential trips and auto parts stores have been quite busy, she said.

"I’m glad we are doing this but is there anything else we can do because there is still some people who are considering this a vacation and they’re shopping unnecessarily." Sweeney said.

Knaack said administration has been doing what they can to tighten up regulations and the spread of COVID-19 in the city. Within the city offices, employees are maintaining social distancing and have moved office work spaces throughout the building.