Menomonie eight-graders agree to be part of district's first associate degree academy with CVTC

"We know students can progress much faster than that," Barker said of typical path. "We knew oftentimes students are spinning their wheel because they’re ready to go forward, they’re ready to take on new challenges but we are still following our old formula."

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-782-0193 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CVTC already has agreements with River Falls and Eau Claire school districts to offer the embedded associate degree.

Jaedyn Spiess is one of the students who has joined the program. For Spiess, the decision was based on her desire to pursue a career in business.

At this point she isn't sure if she'd like to pursue more education beyond an associate degree, but saving money while taking classes she's already interested in made the decision simple.

"I knew I wanted a business degree and it would just be easier to get it now so that I don’t have to spend money and more time in the future to get, and I would be taking the same classes in high school," she said.

The high school has other dual credit opportunities beyond business with academies for nursing, electricians, industrial mechanics and fine arts. Seguin said the district is looking into other embedded degree opportunities in the future at a school board meeting in November.