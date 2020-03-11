Menomonie eight-graders agree to be part of district's first associate degree academy with CVTC

A group of Menomonie eighth-graders is looking to their futures.
With an eye toward college, 27 students agreed to be part of a new embedded degree program agreement between Chippewa Valley Technical College and the Menomonie school district that would allow them to earn an associate degree in business management during their four years in high school.
Those students were part of a signing day at the high school auditorium on Wednesday morning to be part of the first group to join the associate degree academy.
The district has already offered a number of dual credit classes for students to earn CVTC credit and as the number of courses grew, this type of partnership was the next step to work toward, assistant superintendent Brian Seguin said. The new opportunity also aligns well with the district's strategic plan pillar of creating college, career and life ready graduates.
"We had some conversation around transcripted credits and how do we transition more courses to a dual credit environment and that led to some additional coursework and some additional courses," Seguin said.
CVTC President Bruce Barker said education has long followed a step-by-step path but that doesn't always work for all students. It's time to break down the barriers in education and do what's best for the student, parents and community, he said. Accelerating that educational path opens new opportunities and can save families money.
"We know students can progress much faster than that," Barker said of typical path. "We knew oftentimes students are spinning their wheel because they’re ready to go forward, they’re ready to take on new challenges but we are still following our old formula."
CVTC already has agreements with River Falls and Eau Claire school districts to offer the embedded associate degree.
Jaedyn Spiess is one of the students who has joined the program. For Spiess, the decision was based on her desire to pursue a career in business.
At this point she isn't sure if she'd like to pursue more education beyond an associate degree, but saving money while taking classes she's already interested in made the decision simple.
"I knew I wanted a business degree and it would just be easier to get it now so that I don’t have to spend money and more time in the future to get, and I would be taking the same classes in high school," she said.
The high school has other dual credit opportunities beyond business with academies for nursing, electricians, industrial mechanics and fine arts. Seguin said the district is looking into other embedded degree opportunities in the future at a school board meeting in November.
The students will go through some orientation this summer before beginning with a few courses in their freshman year.
Students would take a combination of on-site courses offered by the high school along with taking courses with CVTC staff brought in to teach in areas the district doesn’t have staff in place or have staff certified. The district would pay the tuition cost per student and CVTC would cover the cost of its instructors.
High school principal Casey Drake said it's a goal that students explore their interests in high school and find a pathway to prepare themselves for careers in those areas. The business management program is a way students can begin that discovery as soon as they enter high school, he said.
"I think this program is a really good example of how we can do that and really get specific with students who are interested in certain pathway early on and really support them throughout their high school career," Drake said.