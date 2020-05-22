Menomonie, Elk Mound libraries set for June 1 limited reopening

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Menomonie and Elk Mound public libraries will be reopening.

The library board of trustees voted to allow reopening on a limited basis beginning June 1.

Using guidelines from the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation and guidance from the Dunn County Health Department the library will begin the process of opening to the public.

Initial hours for the library in Menomonie will be Monday through Friday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The Elk Mound library will be open Tuesdays and Thursdays 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Building occupant capacity will be limited to 20 individuals in Menomonie and five in Elk Mound.

No in-person programming will be provided and public meeting rooms are closed. The use of masks for customers is strongly encouraged and visitors are expected to practice safe social distancing while in the building. All library materials must be returned through the book return on the outside of the building.

Curbside pickup will continue in Menomonie with hours of operation Monday through Friday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Call (715) 232-2164 to schedule curbside pickup.

