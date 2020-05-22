Menomonie Farmer's Market adjusts regulations to provide safer shopping experience

Currently the farmer’s market is limited in what can be provided. Only vendors of raw food and cold-packaged products are participating. There is no ready-to-eat food being served at the market. There will be sampling of food while musicians, children’s activities and other special events are restricted for now. Pets have also been banned at this year’s market.

Ron Knutson of AVEnue Orchard, who’s also known as Ronnie Appleseed, said the new regulations worked out well for the first market of the season. The number of people was a little down as were the number of vendors but following a longer wait from the last market it was nice to get out and offer his apple products, he said.

“We had to close the winter markets down early so instead of only having a couple of weeks off we’ve had a couple of months off, so we’re kind of chomping at the bit and excited to be back at it and outside again,” Knutson said.

Zazovsky a few vendors have decided to skip the market this year because of health concerns while others are choosing to wait until later in the season before showing up. Like the rest of society, some are comfortable with fewer regulations while others want more space and safety measures in place.