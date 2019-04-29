Menomonie firefighters will be fundraising Friday on several intersections in downtown Menomonie.
The Menomonie Fire Department Local 1967 is holding its annual “Fill the Boot” drive for the Muscular Dystrophy Association Friday, May 3 from 3-6 p.m.
Fifteen firefighters will hit the streets with boots in hand, asking pedestrians, motorists, visitors and other passersby to make a donation to MDA.
The firefighters will be fundraising at the following intersections: Broadway Street South and 4th Avenue West, Crescent Street and Main Street East and near Walmart Supercenter on Cedar Falls Road.
The funds will help transform the lives of kids and adults with muscular dystrophy, ALS and related muscle-debilitating diseases.
“We are thrilled to be working with the Menomonie Professional Firefighters Local for another year of Fill the Boot to help provide the funds needed to find treatments and cures for muscular dystrophy, ALS and related diseases that severely limit strength and mobility,” said MDA Executive Director Gina Olson. “The dedication of these fire fighters to MDA’s mission is unwavering, spending countless hours both with Fill the Boot and MDA Summer Camp to care for the kids and adults in Menomonie and greater Dunn County.
“Fill the Boot” contributions have helped fund research and programs like state-of-the-art support groups and Care Centers, including the MDA Care Center at University of Minnesota in Minneapolis and Gillette Children’s Specialty in St. Paul.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.