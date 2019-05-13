A Menomonie financial services firm has honored a UW-Stout student with an annual award.
WMG Waznik Moseler Group, LLC presented UW-Stout student Jessica DuVal with the 2019 UW-Stout Humanitarian Award.
“WMG is proud to recognize student-athletes who put sports into proper perspective, who encompass teamwork, who include campus and community into their everyday lives and who put others ahead of themselves," said WMG Financial Advisor Bryan LaVoy. "We acknowledge student-athletes with character, who care and believe in helping others and who work hard at making our world a better place."
With the award, WMG donated $500 to the UW-Stout Blue Devil Fund in the winner’s name.
The other nominees for this award were Sarah Dickmann, Becky Fesenmaier, Lucas Morgan, Stephanie Pladies and Katelyn Schobert.
WMG Waznik Moseler Group, LLC is an independent financial services firm that specializes in wealth accumulation, conservation, and distribution strategies. The firm was founded in 2004 in Menomonie.
