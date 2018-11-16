The Menomonie Sunrise Rotary Club has sponsored local nonprofit Let's Go Fishing—Menomonie.
Let’s Go Fishing gives free fishing and boating excursions to seniors, veterans, youth and the disabled throughout the summer. The group provides a safe, handicap-accessible boat, trusted drivers and volunteers for each cruise and fishing equipment.
Let's Go Fishing runs on volunteer time and donations. Visit its website at https://menomonie.lgfws.com.
Let’s Go Fishing was chosen as a beneficiary for the 2018 Rotaryfest in April. Proceeds from the event, organized and run by the Rotary Clubs of Menomonie are donated directly to Dunn County nonprofits.
