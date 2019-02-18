Menomonie native and UW-Stevens Point sophomore Ellen Peterson has been selected for the Downsville Sportsman's Club Scholarship in 2019.
Peterson is majoring in Wildlife Ecology and Management and is a graduate of Menomonie High School.
"After graduation, I hope to attend graduate school out west and become a wildlife biologist," Peterson said.
Her hobbies include travel, hiking, deer hunting, bow hunting, camping, fishing, gardening, biking, conducting research, playing music, duck hunting and bird watching..
Peterson has worked at UW-Stevens Point and UW-Stout as a Student Custodian and Phillips Medisize in Menomonie as an operator.
She participates in student organizations Wildlife Society and Backcountry Hunters and Anglers.
"These clubs are great ways to gain experience, and to pursue my interests, such as hunting, fishing, camping, and hiking," Peterson said. "In addition to these clubs, I am a member of the intercollegiate cross country and track teams on campus. These sports have taught me dedication, perseverance, and given me a strong work ethic. These are all things that I am very passionate about."
