Menomonie High School announces 2020 Homecoming Court

Menomonie High School has announced its 2020 Homecoming Court members, which will include senior boys this year as they missed the opportunity to run for prom king last spring.

Members of the court are: Danielle Amundson (daughter of Chad and Diane Amundson), Ryan Kahl (son of Kevin and Allison Kahl), Carolyn Kelley (daughter of William and Krista Kelley), Ricky Mikesell (son of John and Sheri Mikesell), Lindsee Kaufman (daughter of David and Staci Kaufman), William Ockler (son of Bill and Penny Ockler), Madelyn Klimek (daughter of William and Melissa Klimek), Brock Thornton (son of Brad and Dolly Thornton), Maisah Wilson (daughter of Pat and Angie Wilson) and DeVauntaye Parker (son of Deah Parker).

Seniors voted earlier this month to select the homecoming court and the names of the king and queen will be revealed during the virtual homecoming coronation ceremony on Friday. Homecoming is sponsored by the MHS Student Council and led by president Maisah Wilson, vice president Maddy Klimek and advisors Terry Staupe, Michelle Pellegrino and Mary Oehler. The theme for this year's homecoming is 'Cereal'.

During spirit week, classes will dress up according to different themes in the hopes of winning the class spirit award, which will be announced on Friday. The public is invited to watch the virtual coronation ceremony on Friday which will be uploaded to YouTube at 9:30 a.m. under the title "2020 Menomonie High School Virtual Homecoming Coronation Ceremony".

