Menomonie High School announces 2021 Homecoming Court ahead of start of Homecoming Week

The Menomonie High School has announced its 2021 Homecoming Court members ahead of this week's Homecoming activities.

Cecelia Behrend (daughter of Thomas and Jenny Behrend), Samantha Brown (daughter of Denise Manny and Tim Brown), Emma Flug (daughter of Matt and Karen Flug), Grace Hasse (daughter of Anne and Jason Hasse), Evelyn Uetz (daughter of Jeff and Renee Uetz), Matthew Glaus (son of Sarah and Robert Zech and Court Glaus), Isaac Hoyt (son of Brian and Billie Hoyt), Gabriel Tronnier (son of Julia and Marty Tronnier), LaSean Vue (son of Jon and Mai Vue) and Por Chova Yang (son of WaYang) have been chosen as members of this year's homecoming court.

Last week, Seniors (Class of 2022) voted to select the Homecoming court as well as the King and Queen. On Friday, Oct. 1, we will reveal the names of our king and queen at the Homecoming Coronation Ceremony.

Homecoming is sponsored by the Menomonie High School Student Council led by President Grace Hasse, Vice President Logan McCoy and advisors Mary Oehler and Michelle Pellegrino. The theme for this year’s Homecoming is “Find Your Rhythm.”

During Spirit Week, classes will dress up according to different themes in the hopes of winning the class spirit award. We will announce the winning class at the Homecoming Coronation Ceremony on Friday, Oct. 1.

The parade will begin at 4 p.m on Friday. The parade route begins on 14th Avenue, left on 9th Street. Follow 9th to Wilson Ave and take a left. Follow Wilson Ave to 7th Street and take a left. Proceed down 7th Street back to the Leisure Center to dismantle.

Menomonie football will host Rice Lake at approximately 7 p.m. on the Oct. 1 at Don and Nona Williams Stadium. During halftime, Grand Marshals of the parade Deanna Suilmann and Harold Vlcek, the Homecoming Court and their parents will be presented. The winning parade float will also be announced.

