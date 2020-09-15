Menomonie High School canceling majority of homecoming week events

Menomonie High School announced Tuesday the School District of Menomonie is canceling many of the 2020 homecoming week events, which were previously set for the week of Sept. 28-Oct. 2.
"Following the increased concerns about the COVID-19 virus, it was determined that this was the best way to proceed during such an unprecedented global pandemic," the school district said in a press release. "We are very disappointed that we are unable to hold many of the traditional homecoming events. After reviewing the guidance received from the state of Wisconsin and the guidelines set forth by the Dunn County Health Department, we know this is the right decision."
The high school student council has been in the process of planning homecoming events that could still be held in school and are looking for alternative ways to celebrate later in the year. Any activities will be virtual or modified without public attendance.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!