Menomonie High School FBLA students earn medals at regional leadership conference

After a strong showing at the Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA) Regional Leadership Conference, Menomonie High School will send a number of students to the state competition.

On Feb. 1 students from Menomonie traveled to Balsam Lake where they all earned medals for top-five finishes. Menomonie had eight groups finish in the top three of their events to qualify for state.

At conferences, FBLA members compete in a variety of academic events related to business and information technology. Events range from Graphic Design to Web Site Development. In these events, students engage through both written tests and role-plays with judges from the industry. These events give students real work experiences and allow them to bridge the gap between school, work and technical skills. The conferences give students the chance to make new friends, win awards, and be recognized for their work.

Winning an event was Andrew Vanasse, Dominik Hendrickson and Chayce Graff in Business Marketing.