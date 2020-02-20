Menomonie High School FBLA students earn medals at regional leadership conference

After a strong showing at the Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA) Regional Leadership Conference, Menomonie High School will send a number of students to the state competition.
On Feb. 1 students from Menomonie traveled to Balsam Lake where they all earned medals for top-five finishes. Menomonie had eight groups finish in the top three of their events to qualify for state.
At conferences, FBLA members compete in a variety of academic events related to business and information technology. Events range from Graphic Design to Web Site Development. In these events, students engage through both written tests and role-plays with judges from the industry. These events give students real work experiences and allow them to bridge the gap between school, work and technical skills. The conferences give students the chance to make new friends, win awards, and be recognized for their work.
Winning an event was Andrew Vanasse, Dominik Hendrickson and Chayce Graff in Business Marketing.
Menomonie had five events finish runner-up as Adia Edwards, Alyssa Mogen and Carolyn O’Dell came in second in Graphic Design, Helen Simpson and Sedric Yukel came in second in Website Design and Grant Koleski, Sam Mars and Holden Rudiger were runner-up in Management Decision Making. Also in second was Sherese Yukel (Introduction to Business) and Hayleigh Husby (Introduction to Business Procedures).
In third was Lauren Rudiger and Hannah White in Public Service Announcement and Mara Maraia in Introduction to FBLA.
Taking four was Zach Etzbach, Trevin Kressin and Hayden Styer in Sports & Entertainment Mangagement and Bree Cook in Introduction to Business Procedures. Hailey Groff (Introduction to Pubic Speaking) and the team of Ashlee Anderson, Paige Anderson and Helen Chen (Hospitality Management).
The FBLA State Leadership Conference is in Madison on March 30-31.