Menomonie High School graduates honored with parade through town

The plan to put together a parade came from the parents of the graduates. Aimee Cronk and Lisa Buhr said the idea was suggested from a parent in a Facebook group for parents of this year's senior class. Cronk and Buhr began reaching out to people from the school district and Menomonie Mayor Randy Knaack about the feasibility of a parade, a swift but important process that began less than two weeks ago.

“We were on such a short timeline, wanting to keep May 31 sacred for those kids," Cronk said. "We knew we had to get the word out fast.”

The school district is not affiliated with the planning for the event, but did help in letting people know about Sunday's parade.

“We knew that this would be a parent-organized thing but we also knew that we wanted to get the word out," Buhr said. "One of the fastest ways to do that is just help from the district to get an email sent out to all the seniors and their families.”

Participants in the parade or along the route were asked to practice public health social distancing measures by riding individually in their cars and all were asked to not throw candy while maintaining at least six feet of distance.

"It's interesting," senior Gavin Huber said of the parade. "It's unorthodox, but it's cool."