A piece of paper referring to a school shooter was found at the Menomonie High School Wednesday morning.
There is no indication the threat is credible, the Menomonie Police Department said in a statement on Facebook.
The high school was placed on lock down and law enforcement was called. The lock down was lifted at noon but police remain on site. School activities have resumed.
You have free articles remaining.
District Administrator Joe Zydowsky in a statement posted by the Menomonie Police Department on Facebook said that parents are encouraged to keep children in school. If parents wish to remove their children from school they should be prepared to show proper identification. Students without a preplanned absence can only be excused from school by a parent or official emergency contact, Zydowsky said.
"Thank you for your patience and support throughout this difficult situation today," Zydowsky said. "We apologize for the inconvenience and unnecessary anxiety this situation puts on the students, staff and community members in our school district. Even though threats like these are becoming more common, please know that we will never let down our guard, and we will continue to keep the safety and security of our students and staff as our highest priority."