A piece of paper referring to a school shooter was found at the Menomonie High School Wednesday morning.
There was no indication the threat was credible, the Menomonie Police Department said in a statement on Facebook Wednesday.
The high school was placed on lock down and law enforcement was called. Following a sweep of the building and review of surveillance footage, the lock down was lifted at noon but police remained on site throughout the day. School activities later resumed Wednesday.
The note read "School will be shot up at 11:00 a.m.," District Administrator Joe Zydowsky said in a letter sent Wednesday to families and stakeholders of the district.
"We apologize for the inconvenience and unnecessary anxiety this situation cause for the students, staff, parents, and community members of our school district," Zydowsky said.
The police department will continue to have a presence at the high school throughout the week.
You have free articles remaining.
Any information that could help solve the crime should contact high school principal Casey Drake or the Menomonie Police Department.
"Even though threats like these are becoming more common across the country, please know that we will never let down our guard, and we will continue to keep the safety and security of our students and staff as our highest priority,"Zydowsky said.
Zydowsky encourage parents to communicate with their children the consequences of these types of threats, which could include expulsion from school and legal charges.
On Thursday, in response to community concern on appropriate actions taken against those that make these types of threats, the police department on Facebook said potential charges for threats like the one found Wednesday could include a felony charge of terroristic threats that could lead to a $25,000 fine and 10 years in prison. Bomb scares could include a $20,000 fine and three and half years in prison, the police said.
The police said the juvenile student who was found responsible for threatening graffiti at the middle school on Sept. 23 was charged with making terroristic threats and previous students who have made these type of threats have been referred for mental health treatment or expelled from school.
"We take these threats extremely seriously, as the safety of students and staff in the schools is our top priority," the police said. "We understand that frustration that can come with lack of information regarding the subject(s) responsible for these threats — threats that are not only scary for students, staff and parents, but consume a large amount of time and resources in order to resolve safely."