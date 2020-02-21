Menomonie High School's Regan Smith, Boyceville High School's Tara Gunnufson win Herb Kohl scholarships

Menomonie High School’s Regan Smith and Boyceville High School’s Tara Gunnufson have been awarded by the Herb Kohl Foundation.

The Herb Kohl Educational Foundation Student Scholarship, Teacher Fellowship and Principal Leadership program announced recipients of 312 awards. Awards in the amount of $6,000 are being made to 100 teachers, 16 principals, and their schools, and $10,000 scholarships will be given to 193 graduating high school students.

Smith was given a Excellence Scholarship while Gunnufson received a Initiative Scholarship.

Excellence Scholarship recipients have demonstrated excellence in the academic arena and high motivation to achieve, have displayed a broad range of activity and leadership outside the academic setting, and have shown strong promise for succeeding in college and beyond.

Initiative Scholarship recipients, chosen by their schools, have demonstrated exceptional initiative in the classroom and have shown strong promise for succeeding in college and beyond, but have not yet received other academic-based scholarships.

“I think it is significant that Wisconsin’s students, teachers, principals and schools are recognized for their devotion to education and learning”, said Dr. Chris Cody, WCRIS board president.

Award recipients will be honored at spring regional luncheons. Herb Kohl will be in attendance to present the awards. The North Central and Northwest region luncheon will be April 26 at 12:30 p.m. at North High School in Eau Claire.

