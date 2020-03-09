Menomonie High School Science Olympiad wins regional tournament

The Science Olympiad team at Menomonie High School has once again advanced to the state tournament after west regional title on Saturday in Menomonie.
Menomonie scored a 26 to edge Boyceville (40) for the regional championship victory. Elk Mound placed sixth and also qualified for the state tournament. The state tournament is at UW-Milwaukee on April 19-18.
Menomonie won gold medals in 20 events. Winning events was Ben Ehlert and Morgan Selchow (astronomy), Patrick Schwartz and Simon Fitcher (anatomy and physiology), Summit Fox-Schultz and Katharine Bendel (chemistry lab), Fox-Schultz and Zander Franks (circuit lab), Bendel, Emily Schwartz and Selchow (code busters), Fichter and Jenna Blomquist (designer genes), Ehlert and Molly Smith (dynamic planet), MacKenzie Flug, Fox-Schultz and Selchow (experimental design), Bendel and Patrick Schwartz (forensics) and Ehlert and Carben Weghorn (fossils).
Also getting gold medals were Ehlert and Smith (geologic mapping), Jenna Castillo and Kyle Harmer (ornithology), Fichter and Selchow (machines), Bendel, Fox-Schultz and Blomquist (protein modeling), Harmer and Smith (sounds of music), Fichter and Franks (solar power), Patrick Schwartz and Zachary Foslid (mystery design), Foslid and Weghorn (ping-pong parachute), Ehlert and Smith (water quality) and Flug and Emily Schwartz (write it-do it).
At last year’s state tournament Menomonie placed second to Madison West. Boyceville took fourth last year while Elk Mound was 18th.
Boyceville and Menomonie also advanced middle school teams to the state tournament after finishing first and second, respectively, at a regional in Boyceville on Feb. 15. Elk Mound took 11th and will also compete at state.
In 2019 Boyceville came in second in the middle school tournament with Menomonie finishing third and Elk Mound 12th.