Menomonie High School senior Garrett James selected as January Optimist Youth of the Month

Garrett James, son of John & Joanna James, was selected as Menomonie High School’s Optimist Youth of the Month for January 2020. Garrett is a senior at Menomonie High School and has been involved in several activities in his time as a student there.
The activities Garrett has participated in include track and field for three years, cross country for two years, and boys swimming for three years. In addition, he’s been part of the MHS summer running program for two summers, clubs like, Game Club for all four years of high school, and has been a Link Crew Leader for the past two school years, working as a mentor to incoming 9th graders.
Some of the things Garrett likes about his activities include, “really getting to know my teammates and being able to hang out with them and talk to them.” He feels like he has made several friends being a member of the cross country, track and boys swimming teams. In Game Club, he likes “learning new games and improving his skill playing games he already knows, like Magic”. As a Link Crew Leader, he has “liked being able to help freshmen get ready for high school by answering their questions and getting to know them at the start of the school year.”
When asked what he will look back on as something he will take away from high school, he said, “I’ve learned that when you go through tough stuff in life, like some people being rude, you have to know how to overcome situations like that. Sometimes you just have to ignore people.” This young man knows the true meaning of what resilience is. He has made a positive impact on his classmates and our school.
One staff member describes Garrett this way: “Garrett fully embodies what it means to be a Menomonie Mustang. Each and every day Garrett puts forth maximum effort in the classroom, after school in the pool and outdoors during cross country. Garrett’s peers describe him as kind, compassionate and one who always “does the right thing,” even when no one is looking. Another staff member states: “Garrett is a great leader to his younger teammates, and a positive influence to all. More than anything, he enhances a culture of acceptance with his kindness and compassion.”
When Garrett is not busy with school, work and his activities, he enjoys relaxing and watching YouTube, playing Wii, or biking. He works at Keyes Chevrolet detailing cars as part of a work program at MHS and his goals after high school include attending Chippewa Valley Technical College in the future to pursue their Automotive Maintenance Technician program, so he can continue to learn to work on repairing cars.