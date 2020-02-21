Menomonie High School senior Garrett James selected as January Optimist Youth of the Month

Garrett James, son of John & Joanna James, was selected as Menomonie High School’s Optimist Youth of the Month for January 2020. Garrett is a senior at Menomonie High School and has been involved in several activities in his time as a student there.

The activities Garrett has participated in include track and field for three years, cross country for two years, and boys swimming for three years. In addition, he’s been part of the MHS summer running program for two summers, clubs like, Game Club for all four years of high school, and has been a Link Crew Leader for the past two school years, working as a mentor to incoming 9th graders.

Some of the things Garrett likes about his activities include, “really getting to know my teammates and being able to hang out with them and talk to them.” He feels like he has made several friends being a member of the cross country, track and boys swimming teams. In Game Club, he likes “learning new games and improving his skill playing games he already knows, like Magic”. As a Link Crew Leader, he has “liked being able to help freshmen get ready for high school by answering their questions and getting to know them at the start of the school year.”