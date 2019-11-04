{{featured_button_text}}
MHS to present "Badger"

Barbara (played by Emma White, pictured center) is comforted by her friends and coworkers (L-R) Rose (Corinna Torres), Irene (Seanna Ericksen), Grace (Korbynn Shallenberger) and Eleanor (Kayla Kelsey) in Menomonie High School's production of the Wisconsin Premiere of "Badger".

"Badger" focuses on these five women working at the famed Badger Ordnance Works near Baraboo in 1944. At the time Badger Ordnance was the largest ammunition factory in the world. These women, representative of over 5 million others, work to overcome stigma, misogyny, sexual harassment, wage harassment, domestic abuse and more to help their country achieve victory in World War 2.

Performances are November Friday and Saturday 8 & 9 at 7:30pm and Sunday November 10 at 1:30pm in the MHS Auditorium. Tickets are $5 or $3 for students and seniors and are available at the door. Some content may not be suitable for children.

 FOR THE DUNN COUNTY NEWS

