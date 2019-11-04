"Badger" focuses on these five women working at the famed Badger Ordnance Works near Baraboo in 1944. At the time Badger Ordnance was the largest ammunition factory in the world. These women, representative of over 5 million others, work to overcome stigma, misogyny, sexual harassment, wage harassment, domestic abuse and more to help their country achieve victory in World War 2.
Performances are Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at at 1:30 p.m. in the MHS Auditorium. Tickets are $5 or $3 for students and seniors and are available at the door. Some content may not be suitable for children.
