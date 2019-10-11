Menomonie High School will present the Wisconsin Premiere of the drama “Badger” on Nov. 8, 9 and 10 in the high school auditorium. “Badger” tells the story of five women, from different walks of life, who meet during World War 2, while working at Badger Ordnance Works, the world’s largest ammunition plant at the time.
The show is directed by Blaine Halverson. Assistant directors are Tifffany Schwichtenberg & Karsten Halverson. Tickets will be available at the door, $5 for adults and $3 for seniors 62+ and students K-12. Some material may be unsuitable for children. For more information email: blaine_halverson@msd.k12.wi.us.
