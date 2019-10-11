{{featured_button_text}}
MHS presents "Badger"

Pictured cast members include (Front row, from left): Emma White, Kayla Kelsey, Korbynn Schallenberger, Corinna Torres. Second row: Nico Awsumb, Tina Jones, Carter Evenson, Morgan Main. Not pictured: Seanna Erickson, Alanna Amdall, Jasmine Lee, Graeme Strong, Carter York, Eddie Doerr & Sam Wurm.

 FOR THE DUNN COUNTY NEWS

Menomonie High School will present the Wisconsin Premiere of the drama “Badger” on Nov. 8, 9 and 10 in the high school auditorium. “Badger” tells the story of five women, from different walks of life, who meet during World War 2, while working at Badger Ordnance Works, the world’s largest ammunition plant at the time.

The show is directed by Blaine Halverson. Assistant directors are Tifffany Schwichtenberg & Karsten Halverson. Tickets will be available at the door, $5 for adults and $3 for seniors 62+ and students K-12. Some material may be unsuitable for children. For more information email: blaine_halverson@msd.k12.wi.us.

