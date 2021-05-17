Menomonie High youth honored by Menomonie Optimists

Two Menomonie High School students recently received the distinction of being named Youth of the Month through the Menomonie Optimist Club. For almost 50 years, the Optimist Club has worked to recognize, support and honor the youth of Dunn County. By working with school officials, the Optimist Youth of the Month program honors students for their academic, extracurricular and community service involvement and success.

Shelby Tuschl is an honoree from Menomonie High School. Shelby loves the art and music areas of study, and has played violin in the school orchestra. She has also been a stalwart in the Poetry Club throughout her high school years, and served as leader of the club last year. She works at Emerald Ridge helping plan and host weddings and special events. Though she hasn’t yet chosen her college or university, she expects to study the business area.

Shane Drazkowski is another Menomonie High School Youth of the Month. His interests are in the science and math area, especially physics, astro-biophysics and calculus. Shane is a member of the National Honor Society and has been a four-year soccer team member as well, and served as co-captain his junior and senior years. Shane is active in his church and its youth groups, and works at Gibson Aviation. He will attend the University of Minnesota, where he expects to study aerospace engineering.

In addition to the Youth of the Month program, the Menomonie Optimist Club assists Dunn County youth through a scholarship at each of the four high schools in the county, and by providing dictionaries each year to every third grader in the county, as well as other programs.

