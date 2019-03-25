A historical event occurred on February 28, when the School District of the Menomonie Area presented a $10,000 check to the very first homebuyer of a brand new program called Home Sweet Menomonie.
Shelly Misco became the first ever recipient of Home Sweet Menomonie, a zero-interest loan program for employees interested in purchasing a home within the City limits. HSM was launched in late 2018, in partnership between the city of Menomonie, the Dunn County Economic Development Corporation and the Community Foundation of Dunn County.
On her closing day, Misco's title company was Knight Barry, and she was accompanied by a representative of her realtor Peggy Terry, Royal Credit Union Mortgage Loan Officer Dawn Polen, Marketing and Closing Specialist Sherry Stabenow, and SDMA’s Human Resources Director Samantha Hoyt.
Hoyt said the school district is extremely delighted to participate in the HSM program.
“We feel like it offers a great opportunity to our staff members to be able to purchase a home, especially those that are new to the area, new to our district. It has been a really great process. We are excited to see what the next chapter will bring and hopefully have many more participants," Hoyt said.
Misco just so happens to be a new addition to the Menomonie area, accepting a job as the new health education teacher at the middle school, a position that was just brought back this 2018-19 school year. Misco had previously been living and teaching in the Delavan/Darien area and has been living with her fiance and his family in Bloomer since taking the job in August.
“I didn’t have to rush into buying a home, but I knew it was something I was planning on doing at some point,” Misco said of her living arrangements in Bloomer. “When I saw the Home Sweet Menomonie program was being offered, I took advantage of it and ended up buying sooner than I expected.”
Misco said the application process for HSM was extremely simple and easy, applying on Dec. 17 and becoming approved just a few weeks later.
With the help of her realtor, Peggy, Misco was able to close on her new home less than two months later.
“Shelly is a great addition to our community and through the Home Sweet Menomonie program she was able to purchase a home that fit her budget,” Peggy said. “This is an attractive option for other potential buyers and is crucial to the health and welfare of our neighborhoods."
As a new employee of the SDMA and a fresh face in the area, Misco said she is loving Menomonie so far and looks forward to her move-in day and becoming an official Menomonie resident.
“My students have been amazing, they’ve been wanting to learn, they’ve cooperated well….and now meeting parents and other community members, I am seeing that these students are probably learning this from the adults in the area, so I’m very pleased with how respectful everyone is around here. I’m very excited to be within the community and get to know and be around my students and my student’s families.”
Misco purchased a home on the north side of Menomonie, near Wakanda Park, which she says is quite convenient, as she will also be the head coach of the varsity softball team once the snow thaws.
She said she is excited to live so close to the fields, especially with plans to work with and encourage youth participation.
Misco can’t wait to move into her first-ever owned home and become integrated into the community and to a place she can call home.
“Home is a place where I can feel comfortable and see familiar faces. Home is a place where I really love to be.”
The SDMA, Royal Credit Union and Peggy Terry are all official partners of the Home Sweet Menomonie Program.
Employers can become program partners by making a charitable donation to the Home Sweet Menomonie Fund at the Community Foundation of Dunn County, a 501c3 public charity. Employees of participating employers can apply for funds at the City of Menomonie’s website at www.menomonie-wi.gov/hsm or, for more information, contact the program administrator at 715-235-9081.
