Menomonie home to second Battle of the Badges blood drive

The Menomonie Police Department, Menomonie Fire Department, Dunn County Sheriff’s Office and UW-Stout Police Department are preparing for their second Battle of the Badges blood drive on May 13 and 14, 2021. The event will take place in the ballroom at the Stout Craft Company, located at 1501 N Broadway and will run from noon to 6 p.m. and 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on May 13 and 14, respectively.

In this friendly competition, first responders see who can recruit the most eligible blood donors to join them in this life-saving endeavor. A total of 71 units of blood were collected at last year’s inaugural event, and the Fire Department emerged victorious. Who will it be this year?

Joining first responders to donate at this special event can help ensure blood is on the shelves before it is needed- and the need for blood is constant. To make an appointment or to learn more, download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-733-2767.

