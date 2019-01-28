The cost of lighting and a sound system for a Menomonie High School sports complex is projected to be $281,000, including a $25,000 contingency fund.
The school district is contributing half of that cost — $140,500 — but needs nearly $45,000 more in community donations before the project is fully funded, MHS Activities Director Caleb Hundt said at a school board meeting Monday.
Bidding and construction won’t begin until all the money is raised, said district administrator Joe Zydowsky.
The $281,000 price tag for Phase II “is a quote, not a firm bid,” but Hundt said he doesn’t anticipate the final cost will be much or at all higher.
It's the second step in the school district’s three-phase sports complex project, and would include LED stadium lights and framework for a speaker system.
The Menomonie school board discussed the project’s budget, lighting and sound system price quotes and private donations at a Monday meeting.
Musco Sports Lighting of Waupaca informally quoted lighting the stadium at $250,000; Lighting Design Solutions of Mosinee quoted it at $285,000.
Lighting costs are higher than projected several years ago, Hundt said, because most companies now use more expensive but energy-efficient and longer-lasting LED lights.
Audio Architects of Chippewa Falls quoted $6,000 for light pole speaker brackets and wiring.
Installing a full speaker system on the scoreboard would cost around $40,000, Hundt said, but the district has a portable sound system it can use for the next several years.
“We’d have everything ready to go on the poles, then … maybe 5 years down the road, when they aren’t doing so good, they would be able (mount) speakers at that time,” Hundt said.
Installing a large speaker system in the scoreboard “really isn’t necessary and is kind of overkill,” Zydowsky said: “This project continues to stay at a lower level. It’s not turning into a varsity football stadium.”
Private donations and pledges for Phase II total $96,000 — up $46,000 since October 2018, according to numbers from the Community Foundation of Dunn County, which is managing the fundraising account.
“I’m really impressed with the fundraising,” said school board president Dan Paulson.
In the works since 2014
The board voted 5-4 in October 2018 to fund half the cost of the second phase, up to $175,000.
Also in October, the board closely voted down a proposal to put the issue to a referendum.
The district contributed $500,000 to the first phase of the project. Community donors raised the rest of the $1.1 million to fund a track and field for soccer and lower-level football games.
Planning for the complex began in 2014. The district broke ground on the first phase of the sports complex, a track on the north side of the high school and a field for soccer and lower-level football field, in May 2016. The high school hosted its first track meet at the complex 11 months later in April 2017.
The project’s second and third phases include lights, turf for the football and soccer field, 2,500-seat home bleachers, a 750-seat visitor bleachers, a press box, restrooms and concession facilities, according to the school district’s website.
