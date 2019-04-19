A regional leader in invasive species control was honored by the Sierra Club at its annual Gaylord Nelson Earth Green Award event on April 15.
Chris Gaetzke of Menomonie is being recognized for his exceptional leadership on the control of invasive plant species in west-central Wisconsin.
Gaetzke has not only worked with several organizations on volunteer projects fighting common buckthorn, spotted knapweed, garlic mustard and other persistent invasives, but he has inspired others and raised awareness about the problems caused by these invaders.
Gaetzke discussed his efforts to raise community awareness and his work with the Lower Chippewa Invasives Partnership, culminating in his recent hiring as executive director of the organization.
The annual Gaylord Nelson Earth Green Award has recognized outstanding environmental leaders in the Chippewa Valley since 1987.
