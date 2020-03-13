Menomonie joined in taking steps to improve Red Cedar watershed

Creating a healthy watershed takes a commitment from top to bottom.

For the Red Cedar watershed the beginning of that commitment is there.

In Menomonie the city has taken strides on the reduction of sediment and phosphorus in lake while also taking an interest in education of youth regarding storm water.

Public works director for the city of Menomonie, Randy Eide, was joined by Michael Werner, a board member for Cumberland’s Beaver Dam Lake Management District for a presentation at the ninth annual Red Cedar Watershed Conference at UW-Stout on Thursday.

Menomonie has reduced the total suspended solids by about 40 percent over the past 12-14 years, Eide said. It was last modeled about eight years ago and was at 33 percent and has likely increased. One of the reasons behind the reduction is the need for businesses to be a part of the the storm water management plan.

If adding an impervious surface within the city as part of a building project the city requires a plan for where storm water will go.