Menomonie Lions Club purchases tablets for nursing home residents
Menomonie Lions Club purchases tablets for nursing home residents

Menomonie Lions donate to nursing homes

(left to right): Lions Club's Loni Hilmanowski, Care Partners Assisted Living's Dana Simonson, Autumn Village Assisted Living's Heidy Schultz, American Lutheran Homes's Randy Rennock, The Neighbors of Dunn County's Chuck Ausman, Lion's Clubs Dennis Luedthe and Lions Club's Jon Hove. Missing from photo: Lions Club's James Dimock.

 FOR THE DUNN COUNTY NEWS

The COVID-19 has ceased any visitors to the nursing home residents. 

The Menomonie Lions wanted to help alleviate this isolation of the residents at the nursing homes.

The suggestion was to ask what type of tablet device would work for them to have more resident interaction to the outside world. So three iPads and three Lenovo Android tablets were purchased for the three facility’s use.

The Lions is the largest service organization in the world and it is at work here in Menomonie. 

It was agreed by the recipients that this face to face communication is a major factor as more isolation including meal time is evident in the homes. 

They were ready to put the units to work for the residents communication as they still can not receive visitors.  The units will be put to good use immediately.

