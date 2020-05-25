Menomonie Lions Club purchases tablets for nursing home residents

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The COVID-19 has ceased any visitors to the nursing home residents.

The Menomonie Lions wanted to help alleviate this isolation of the residents at the nursing homes.

The suggestion was to ask what type of tablet device would work for them to have more resident interaction to the outside world. So three iPads and three Lenovo Android tablets were purchased for the three facility’s use.

The Lions is the largest service organization in the world and it is at work here in Menomonie.

It was agreed by the recipients that this face to face communication is a major factor as more isolation including meal time is evident in the homes.

They were ready to put the units to work for the residents communication as they still can not receive visitors. The units will be put to good use immediately.

