Menomonie businesses, volunteers and events were recognized April 26 at a statewide awards event in Chippewa Falls.
The Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation recognized the best downtown revitalization projects of 2018 at the 28th Wisconsin Main Street Awards ceremony.
Executive Director of Downtown Menomonie Dustyn Dubuque was excited to have award winners from Menomonie.
“Our downtown is spectacular and I am glad we were able to celebrate a few people who exceed expectations," Dubuque said. "Anshus Jewelers has been a staple in Menomonie for over 100 years, Estilo Salon renovated their space on Main Street to create a beautiful hair salon and Charlie Jones have given more than twenty years of service to the organization in a volunteer role.
"These are accomplishments that should not be unnoticed.”
This year’s Menomonie winners are:
Best Business Success Story
- Co-Winner: Blacks Floor Covering/Main Furniture & Home – Darlington
- Co-Winner: Anshus Jewelers – Menomonie
- Co-Winner: Keck Furniture – Watertown
Best Interior Renovation Project (Under $50,000)
- Winner: Estilo Salon – Menomonie
Volunteers of the Year
- Charlie Jones – Menomonie
Other nominations from Menomonie included: Best Special Event–Winter Daze Parade and Best New Business–Thread Lab.
On hand at the event were members of WEDC’s Connect Communities Program, a companion program to Wisconsin Main Street created in 2013 to provide access to resources and training to help communities pursue revitalization and redevelopment efforts.
In fiscal year 2018, the 69 participating communities added 66 net new businesses, more than 77 net new jobs and $850 million in public and private investment.
Mark R. Hogan, secretary and CEO of WEDC, and other WEDC leaders recognized the successful projects and initiatives executed by Main Street programs around the state.
These projects included historic preservation and downtown economic development efforts supported by communities across Wisconsin.
“All across the state, those involved in the Wisconsin Main Street Program are making a real difference in improving their downtowns by developing new and innovative ways to attract visitors and support local businesses,” Hogan said. “These awards recognize the organizations and dedicated individuals whose efforts not only benefit their communities, but also set the standard for other Main Street communities statewide.”
Since the program’s inception in 1987, Wisconsin Main Street community projects have resulted in the creation of more than 2,700 new businesses and more than 14,000 net new jobs. In addition, more than $1.9 billion in public and private investment has occurred in Wisconsin Main Street communities.
During fiscal year 2018, Wisconsin Main Street communities were responsible for the creation of an estimated 619 net new jobs and 137 net new businesses in the state. More than 41,000 volunteer hours were worked in those communities.
