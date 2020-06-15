Menomonie man accused of sixth OWI offense
0 comments

Menomonie man accused of sixth OWI offense

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

A Menomonie man has been arrested under suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence.

Luke Bassler, 52, was stopped on Stokke Parkway near Highway 29 on Saturday at approximately 2 a.m. by a trooper for unsafe lane deviation, according to a press release from the Wisconsin State Patrol.

Bassler showed signs of impairment, authorities said, and following a sobriety test he was transported to a hospital for a blood test and then the Dunn County Jail.

Bassler is being charged with operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, sixth offense.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Menomonie High School Graduation Parade 5-31-20

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News