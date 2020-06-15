Menomonie man accused of sixth OWI offense

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A Menomonie man has been arrested under suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence.

Luke Bassler, 52, was stopped on Stokke Parkway near Highway 29 on Saturday at approximately 2 a.m. by a trooper for unsafe lane deviation, according to a press release from the Wisconsin State Patrol.

Bassler showed signs of impairment, authorities said, and following a sobriety test he was transported to a hospital for a blood test and then the Dunn County Jail.

Bassler is being charged with operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, sixth offense.

