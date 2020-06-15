Menomonie man arrested for alleged sixth OWI offense

A Menomonie man has been arrested for operating a motor vehicle under the influence, sixth offense.
The Wisconsin State Patrol on Sunday before 7 a.m. stopped to check on an occupied vehicle on the roadside of Highway 12 near 20th Street in Chippewa County, according to a press release.
The driver, identified as Eugene Vilz, 57, showed signs of impairment, authorities said.
After a standardized field sobriety test, Vilz was arrested and transported to a local hospital for a test of his blood and then the Chippewa County Jail.
