Menomonie man arrested for alleged sixth OWI offense

A Menomonie man has been arrested for operating a motor vehicle under the influence, sixth offense.

The Wisconsin State Patrol on Sunday before 7 a.m. stopped to check on an occupied vehicle on the roadside of Highway 12 near 20th Street in Chippewa County, according to a press release.

The driver, identified as Eugene Vilz, 57, showed signs of impairment, authorities said.

After a standardized field sobriety test, Vilz was arrested and transported to a local hospital for a test of his blood and then the Chippewa County Jail.

